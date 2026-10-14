Weather whiplash sending Northeast from summer to sweater weather in 72 hours

The Brief Unseasonably warm temperatures will peak on Wednesday across the Northeast, hitting the 80s in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City. By the weekend, temperatures will plunge nearly 30 degrees into the 50s, falling 5 to 15 degrees below historical averages. The sudden blast of cold air could trigger the season's first light, lake-effect snow in higher terrain across upstate New York.



Summer and fall are splitting the week between them as an unseasonably warm stretch gives way to the coldest air of the autumn so far for the region.

By the numbers:

The warmth will peak on Wednesday across the Northeast with temperatures expected to reach 88 degrees in Washington, D.C., 84 in Philadelphia and 80 in New York City.

The unexpected return to summer-like warmth will quickly turn into a weekend cool-down with a nearly 30-degree drop. Temperatures will start to drop into the 60s and 70s on Thursday, rising slightly on Friday before falling into the 50s by Saturday.

New York City: High of 53 on Saturday, 58 on Sunday

Philadelphia: High of 55 on Saturday, 59 on Sunday

DC: High of 59 on Saturday, 61 on Sunday

The sudden drop in temperatures means the region could see highs of 5 to 15 degrees below historical averages on Saturday.

Gusty winds coming in behind the cold front could also bring down limbs and cause scattered power issues.

Big picture view:

Higher terrain in upstate New York and New England could see the season's first light, lake-effect snow on Saturday, just days after parts of the region saw highs in the 70s and 80s.

What's next:

The National Weather Service will issue any wind advisories as the front approaches on Friday.