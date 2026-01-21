Philly snow forecast: Measurable snowfall expected this weekend with bitter cold temps

The Brief Forecasters are anticipating a weekend snow storm that could bring measurable snowfall totals to Philadelphia. Artic air will move in ahead of the snow, plummeting temperatures below-freezing with single digit wind chills possible. Forecast models are still unclear about the impact of the snow storm on our area, including accumulations and timing.



Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snow storm that could bring bitterly cold temperatures and measurable snowfall accumulations to our area this weekend.

The latest update from the National Weather Service says Philadelphia and surrounding areas have an 80% probability to see at least 6 inches of snow by Monday.

When will it snow?

What we know:

Forecasters believe the first flakes will start to fall sometime early Sunday morning and become more widespread during the daylight hours.

Models are still coming together on the exact timing of the storm, but forecasters believe snow will fall heavy at times before moving offshore by Monday.

How much snow will we get?

Featured article

By the numbers:

It's unclear as of Wednesday morning exactly how much snow the Philadelphia area can expect to see from the coastal storm.

The National Weather Service in their latest update said there is an 80% probability that Philly will see at least 6 inches of snow.

Forecasters believe if the track of the storm skews to the south, there will be higher accumulations south of the I-95 corridor.

If the storm pushes north, areas northwest of the I-95 corridor could see higher totals.

Bitter cold temperatures

Dig deeper:

Along with the snow, forecasters are warning of bitterly cold temperatures with an added wind chill that will make it feel even colder.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the Philadelphia area are expected to barely crack 20 degrees, with overnight lows in the teens.

Preparing for snow

What you can do:

Road crews around the area will spend the next several days securing salt and brine rations and readying snow plows in preparation for the storm.

Chris Loschiavo, Director of Public Works for Plymouth Township told FOX 29 that he hopes to receive 500 tons worth of new salt shipments before the snow hits.

Residents, meanwhile, are urged to do their part to help keep walkways and sidewalks safe by salting and shoveling when necessary.

PECO recommends having a fully charged cell phone and flashlights with extra batteries ready in case of a power outage.

Residents are also reminded to check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with limited mobility, and to stay off the roads if conditions worsen.