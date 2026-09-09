New Jersey man stabbed himself in chest after killing wife: prosecutors

The Brief Prosecutors have charged 67-year-old William Garvin with the murder of his wife, Eileen Garvin. Officers found William seated in a chair with a knife protruding from his chest, a wound they say was self-inflicted. William Garvin will be taken to Ocean County Jail after his release from the hospital.



A New Jersey man was found by police with a knife sticking out of his chest after investigators say he killed his wife.

Murder of Eileen Garvin

What we know:

Officers from the Barnegat Township Police Department were called to a home on Windward Drive on Monday night for reports of a domestic violence incident, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office reported.

Police found 67-year-old William Garvin sitting in a chair "with a knife protruding from his chest." The body of his wife, 69-year-old Eileen Garvin, was found lying on the floor nearby.

Investigators believe William Garvin's stab wound was self-inflicted. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment and placed in stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office.

William Garvin charged with murder

What's next:

William Garvin was charged with the murder of Eileen Garvin, prosecutors reported on Wednesday.

He will be taken to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing after his release from the hospital.