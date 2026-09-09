New Jersey man stabbed himself in chest after killing wife: prosecutors
BARNEGAT, N.J. - A New Jersey man was found by police with a knife sticking out of his chest after investigators say he killed his wife.
Murder of Eileen Garvin
What we know:
Officers from the Barnegat Township Police Department were called to a home on Windward Drive on Monday night for reports of a domestic violence incident, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office reported.
Police found 67-year-old William Garvin sitting in a chair "with a knife protruding from his chest." The body of his wife, 69-year-old Eileen Garvin, was found lying on the floor nearby.
Investigators believe William Garvin's stab wound was self-inflicted. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment and placed in stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office.
William Garvin charged with murder
What's next:
William Garvin was charged with the murder of Eileen Garvin, prosecutors reported on Wednesday.
He will be taken to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing after his release from the hospital.
The Source: Information provided by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.