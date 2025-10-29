A new poll is showing a close race between Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill. Rep. Sherrill is a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, while Ciattarelli is a businessman and former state lawmaker. Election Day in New Jersey is just 6 days away.



With Election Day in New Jersey just 6 days away, the governor's race between Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill is heating up.

The latest: New poll shows close race

A new poll is showing a tightening race between Ciattarelli and Sherrill with under a week to go before Election Day. In the poll by co/efficient, Sherrill is at 48%, while Ciattarelli is at 47%. The survey shows 5% percent remain undecided.

When is Election Day in NJ?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 6 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

By the numbers:

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 86% chance of winning.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Sherrill at an 85% chance of winning.

Where are the candidates on Wednesday?

Jack Ciattarelli

7 p.m. – Jack Ciattarelli holds a rally in Old Bridge.

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 25: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a bus tour event at Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, New Jersey, United States on October 25, 2025.

Mikie Sherrill

5:30 p.m. – DNC Chair Ken Martin hosts "National Call to Action: Virtual GOTV Kickoff" organizing call with Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger.

WESTVILLE, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 11: Democratic candidate for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill speaks to a crowd alongside Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, in Westville New Jersey on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

6 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds a rally with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Trenton.

7:15 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds a meet and greet in Trenton.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 29's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

The backstory:

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well.