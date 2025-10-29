Expand / Collapse search

Oct. 29 NJ governor election update: New poll shows tightening race between Ciattarelli, Sherrill

By Michael Stallone, Alex Meier and Adeja Shivonne
Published  October 29, 2025 10:27am EDT
New Jersey Politics
FOX 5 NY
NJ Now - NJ Gubernatorial Candidates Reveal Lt. Gov Picks

The candidates for New Jersey Governor, Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, reveal their Lieutenant Governor picks as a new FDU Poll shows how local issues could be the deciding factor in the race! Plus, the drama surrounding Acting-U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and whether she can actually serve in that role, and possibly more electricity bill hikes in the wake of another PJM grid auction!

 

    • A new poll is showing a close race between Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill.
    • Rep. Sherrill is a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, while Ciattarelli is a businessman and former state lawmaker.
    • Election Day in New Jersey is just 6 days away.

NEW JERSEY - With Election Day in New Jersey just 6 days away, the governor's race between Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill is heating up.

The latest: New poll shows close race

A new poll is showing a tightening race between Ciattarelli and Sherrill with under a week to go before Election Day. In the poll by co/efficient, Sherrill is at 48%, while Ciattarelli is at 47%. The survey shows 5% percent remain undecided.

When is Election Day in NJ? 

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – 6 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Latest NJ governor polls

By the numbers:

  • According to The New York Times, most independent polls show Sherrill ahead of Ciattarelli.
  • The latest Fox News poll has Sherrill with a five-point lead, as does the latest Rutgers-Eagleton poll.
  • The latest Farleigh Dickinson poll has her with a seven-point lead.
  • Another recent poll conducted by Farleigh Dickinson shows that N.J. voters who embrace "masculinity norms" are much more likely to vote for Ciattarelli. Those with less traditional views of gender are more likely to vote for Sherrill, reportedly.

Betting odds

  • Polymarket: The latest odds from Polymarket have Sherrill at an 86% chance of winning.
  • Kalshi: The latest odds from Kalshi have Sherrill at an 85% chance of winning.

NJ election news today

Where are the candidates on Wednesday?

Jack Ciattarelli

  • 7 p.m. – Jack Ciattarelli holds a rally in Old Bridge.
BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 25: New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate, Jack Ciattarelli speaks to supporters at a bus tour event at Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, New Jersey, United States on October 25, 2025. Jack Ciattarelli is running in a tight race against Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey and the event was held on the first day of early in person voting in the State of New Jersey. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Mikie Sherrill

  • 5:30 p.m. – DNC Chair Ken Martin hosts "National Call to Action: Virtual GOTV Kickoff" organizing call with Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger.
WESTVILLE, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 11: Democratic candidate for New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill speaks to a crowd alongside Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, in Westville New Jersey on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Sherrill is set to square off against Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli on November 4 for the position as New Jersey's 57th Governor.(Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

  • 6 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds a rally with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Trenton.
  • 7:15 p.m. – Mikie Sherrill holds a meet and greet in Trenton.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 29's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Meet the candidates

Rep. Mikie Sherrill - Democrat

One-on-one with NJ gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill

U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill talks with FOX 5 NY's Steve Lacey and Natasha Verma about her current campaign for New Jersey's governor's office.

The backstory:

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor.

Currently representing New Jersey’s 11th District, she’s focused on making the state more affordable through tax incentives, housing support and investments in clean energy. Sherrill also advocates for codifying abortion rights, expanding child care and education access and increasing health care transparency.

Jack Ciattarelli - Republican

Jack Ciattarelli pushes tax relief, energy reform in tight race with Mikie Sherrill

Republican Jack Ciattarelli joined for an interview just as a new poll shows him trailing Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill by only 8%, down from a 20-point gap in June. Ciattarelli dismissed university polling, saying they’ve been wrong before.

Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state lawmaker, is the Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, making his third run for the office.

Aiming to make the state more affordable, he proposes capping property taxes, cutting state spending by 30% and lowering business taxes. Ciattarelli supports voter ID laws, stricter abortion limits after 20 weeks and repealing New Jersey’s "sanctuary city" policy, as well. 

    • This article includes information sourced from The Official Website for The State of New Jersey, several polls and betting forums, The New York Times and Fox News.
