Live swing states election results: Watch local news from PA, GA, MI, more
In this tight race for president between former Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, seven states are considered a toss up, or swing states, in 2024: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada.
Track live national results for president and Congress here.
Below you'll find live election results from each swing state plus live local news coverage from FOX 29 News Philadelphia and our sister stations: FOX 29 News Philadelphia, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX6 News Milwaukee, FOX6 News Milwaukee and FOX 10 Phoenix.
You can also watch live national election results news from LiveNOW from FOX below:
Live Pennsylvania local news coverage, election results
- Number of electoral votes: 19
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 49%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump (538)
- Poll closing time: 8 p.m. ET
PA presidential election results
PA Senate election results
Live local news from FOX 29 News Philadelphia
Live Georgia local news coverage, election results
- Number of electoral votes: 16
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 49.5%, Trump (R) 49.3%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump (538)
- Poll closing time: 7 p.m. ET
GA presidential election results
Live local news from FOX 5 Atlanta
Live Michigan local news coverage, election results
- Number of electoral votes: 15
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 51%, Trump (R) 48%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris (538)
- Poll closing time: 8 p.m. & 9 p.m. ET (Michigan covers two time zones)
MI presidential election results
MI Senate election results
Live local news from FOX 2 Detroit
Live Wisconsin local news coverage, election results
- Number of electoral votes: 10
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 49%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris (538)
- Poll closing time: 9 p.m. ET
WI presidential election results
WI Senate election results
Live local news from FOX6 News Milwaukee
Live Arizona local news coverage, election results
- Number of electoral votes: 11
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 49.4%, Trump (R) 49.1%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump (538)
- Poll closing time: 9 p.m. ET
AZ presidential election results
AZ Senate election results
Live local news from FOX 10 Phoenix
Live North Carolina election results
- Number of electoral votes: 16
- Who carried the state in 2020? Trump (R) 50%, Biden (D) 49%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Trump (538)
- Poll closing time: 7:30 p.m. ET.
NC presidential election results
Live Nevada election results
- Number of electoral votes: 6
- Who carried the state in 2020? Biden (D) 50%, Trump (R) 48%
- Who's favored to win in 2024? Harris (538)
- Poll closing time: 10 p.m. ET