Eagles fan with Phanatic belly button tattoo visits Good Day

A Philadelphia sports fan has risen to viral fame for his Phillie Phanatic belly button tattoo stopped by Good Day Philadelphia this morning to talk more about the work of art.

Rob Dunphy, of Bridesburg, says all of the Philadelphia themed tattoos were outlined at the same time in a 6.5 hour session.

The tattoos include a large Eagle, an I-95 sign, the Liberty Bell, and a carton of Arctic Splash iced tea.

During his visit to Good Day, Rob revealed to FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick that the “Phanatic sometimes gets thirsty,” so he gives him orange juice. That’s where things got weird.