Rapper Tierra Whack surprises Philadelphia students with $10K music grants

Rapper, singer, songwriter Tierra Whack is giving the gift of music back to her hometown of Philadelphia.

As part of the Vans “Give a Band!” program, the Philadelphia native is surprising five Philadelphia School District high schools with grants of up to $10,000 each.

The Give a Band program was created to inspire and empower students to embrace their creativity through music and to bring attention to dwindling music education budgets.

Whack, a Grammy-nominated artist, was raised in North Philadelphia and attended The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush before finishing high school in Atlanta.

Tierra Whack surprises students at Samuel Fels High School with a music education grant!

Thursday morning, she made a surprise appearance at Samuel Fels High School live on Good Day Philadelphia.

Thursday marks the first time Philadelphia schools have been selected to receive grants from the Give a Band program. The funds will cover the purchase of new equipment, as well as support funding for musical enrichment programs.

