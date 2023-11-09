SKIMS for men or an alternative? Good Day Philadelphia crew show off their underwear

What happens when you mix Spanx, SKIMS Mens, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia team? The most hilarious debate yet!

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, FOX 29’s Anchor Thomas Drayton and Strategic Content Manager Mike Greenidge showed off their underwear (literally!) during Good Day Philadelphia’s live show Thursday morning.

It all started with Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS line for men.

Good Day Philadelphia co-anchor Karen Hepp wondered what people are supposed to do when it’s time to strip off layers of clothing in front of others, but they are wearing their slimming garments underneath.

Similar to one scene in movie "The Heat" when Melissa McCarthy’s character tries to make shorts out of Sandra Bullock’s character’s pants and quickly realizes she’s wearing Spanx.

After co-anchor Drayton shares his "uncomfortable" experience wearing Spanx, Good Day Philadelphia co-anchor Mike Jerrick then calls in SKIMS lover Mike Greenidge who explains why he prefers "The Kardashians" star's underwear line for men.

"They’re just like regular underwear," said Greenidge as he showed off the SKIMS Mens underwear. "And they feel phenomenal! Good is an understatement."

Though Greenidge explains SKIMS for Men isn’t made to hold in any extra stomach fat, it’s still his go-to, thanks to his daughter’s recommendation.

"If you got extra, it’s not gonna hide your extra," said Greenidge."They just feel good on. They don’t crawl up like regular boxer briefs, they like lay nice. My pants feel nice up against them, they feel nice up against me. It's a win for everybody!"

However, Drayton on the other hand, makes a shocking statement that made the whole newsroom burst out in laughter.

"I still wear superhero underwear," said the Good Day After Show host.

Fortunately for viewers, he was not kidding because shortly thereafter, Thomas reveals his bright green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed underwear while on-air.

"It’s Rafael, don’t look too close, you might see Leonardo as well," Drayton joked.

The epic back and forth was then featured on the Good Day After Show as the moment of the day.