California airport worker 'set for life' after hitting jackpot with $20M lottery win

A California airport worker is set for life after winning $20 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The California Lottery said Durwin Hickman works at a Bay Area airport and bought a $30 Set For Life! ticket on his lunch break.

He got to the second-to-last spot on the ticket where the word "LIFE" appeared, meaning that he had won the top prize. He sent a picture of the ticket to his wife to double-check the winning ticket.

A California airport worker won $20 million for a scratch-off ticket. (Credit: California Lottery)

"It was the biggest rush I have had in my life," Hickman said in a press release.

HIckman said he had previously won $1,000 playing the California lottery.

"My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house," Hickman added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

