Mega Millions numbers selected for Friday’s $414M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The jackpot now rolls over for Tuesday night's drawing and will be worth $441 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value is $238.8 million.

The numbers drawn Friday evening were 12, 32, 49, 51, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2X.

While nobody won the jackpot, there was one ticket that matched five numbers in Pennsylvania worth $1 million.

There were also 17 winning tickets that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize of $10,000.

Four tickets are worth $20,000 each because they include the optional Megaplier.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded this year, and they all won in January.

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

