$1.3 million lottery ticket bought at New Jersey Wawa unclaimed for 11 months, nears expiration

The Brief A $1,300,245 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold in Monmouth County remains unclaimed nearly 11 months later. The ticket was sold at the Wawa on Route 9 in Freehold on Nov. 25, 2024. Winners have one year from the drawing date — the ticket is set to expire in late November.



Check your coat pockets, under your car seat and behind the fridge! The New Jersey Lottery says a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.3 million is still unclaimed, despite the drawing happening 11 months ago.

What we know:

The ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 3303 Route 9 in Freehold, Monmouth County on Nov. 25, 2024.

Under state rules, lottery tickets must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. With late November approaching, the window for redemption is closing fast.

Lottery officials are urging players to check old tickets carefully — citing past incidents where winners discovered uncashed tickets long after the fact. The release notes a recent case in which a player found a four-month-old Mega Millions ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million.

Other large prizes nearing expiration include a $150,000 Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Belleville, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Paramus.

What you can do:

Players are encouraged to scan their tickets at any authorized New Jersey Lottery retailer, use the NJ Lottery mobile app, or check online to see if they match winning numbers.

Since its inception in 1970, the New Jersey Lottery has contributed nearly $34.6 billion to the state, with profits helping support services and public employee pensions.