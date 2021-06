article

Check your ticket!

A lottery ticket worth $1,476,066 was sold at a lottery retailer in Pennsylvania.

The Friendly Food Mart, 4209 William Penn Highway, Easton, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Fat Wallet ticket was a $30 Fast Play ticket.

