1 critical following double shooting in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight on 59th and Master Streets.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot twice in the lower back.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and the leg and was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

