Owner of restaurant robbed while her kids watched describes terrifying ordeal with armed robber

The Brief The owner of a Jamaican restaurant in Olney is speaking out after she was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in front of her young children. Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the robbery in hopes of identifying the suspect and making an arrest. Customers are stopping into Shauna’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall to show the family support after the traumatizing event.



The owner of Shauna’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Philadelphia’s Olney section is speaking out after she was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

What we know:

Philadelphia police said the robber demanded cash from the register and stole Sashana Williams’s purse which contained additional money and ear pods, but Williams said the worst part of it all was the fact that her three young children, ages three, 10 and 11, witnessed the traumatizing crime.

"They’re going to live with that for the rest of their lives," said Williams. "It keeps playing in my, my children [saying] please don’t hurt my mommy, please don’t hurt my mommy. That breaks my heart. When I said it breaks my heart, it breaks my heart, and I just want justice be served."

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the robbery and exterior video on Mascher Street showing the male suspect.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. May 24 as the restaurant was closing.

Related article

Suspect description:

According to police, the suspect is described as having a medium build with a tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing a hooded jacket that’s dark blue and royal blue. He was also wearing ripped-up blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers.

"I couldn’t imagine what was going through the heads of those three young children seeing an individual point a firearm at their mother, and I could not put myself in the place of this poor woman who’s not only afraid for her own safety but more so probably for her children. I couldn’t imagine as a parent," said Captain John Craig, the Commanding Officer of Northwest Detectives.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, a new customer purchased lunch at Shauna’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall to support the woman-owned business, as the family tries to move forward by adding another layer of security at the front entrance.

"I felt compelled to come and support this local business," said customer Remonde Polche, "Please come support this small business owner. She’s clearly worked hard to open this establishment so we can hope that she helps to keep it open."

What you can do:

Philadelphia police said the suspect was last seen running through the SEPTA Olney Train Station parking lot.

If you have any information, reach out to Northwest Detectives by calling 215-686-3353 or call the Philadelphia Police tipline at 215-686-TIPS.