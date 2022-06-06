1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at a Ewing Township deli

article

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Authorities say at approximately 6:10 a.m., Ewing police responded to Priori's Deli at 301 Hillcrest Avenue in Ewing Township. Responding officers say they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where one victim, Oscar Palacios, 54, was pronounced dead, authorities say. The second victim, a 57-year-old Hamilton man, remains hospitalized.

Investigators later found out that the two men are brothers who both worked at the deli.

Detectives say they are still investigating all potential motives as they piece together the events leading up to the shooting, which occurred inside the deli.

No arrests have been made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.