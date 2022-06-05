South Street shooting victim was a 22-year-old advisor at Girard College, teachers union says

A 22-year-old man has been identified as one of three people killed during a mass shooting on South Street this weekend.

Kristopher Minners succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by gunfire while on the famous street Saturday night, according to the Philadelphia-Pennsylvania American Federation of Teachers.

The deadly shooting erupted when police say multiple gunmen opened fire on crowds, hitting a total of 14 people. Three people were killed in the shooting, while at least 11 others were injured.

Minners was reportedly a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College in Philadelphia and member of the Girard College Federation of Teachers.

Mourning the loss of a fellow member, the federation said their "hearts are heavy today."

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners’ family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," the federation said in a statement.

The federation went on to call Minners "yet another victim of senseless gun violence" as they join local leaders in calling for action.

"The loss of Kris reminds us that gun violence can and will touch everyone in our nation as long as our elected officials allow it to continue," they said. "Mass shootings are a daily occurrence in only one wealthy, peacetime country on Earth. Petty disagreements turn deadly even for innocent bystanders. It doesn’t have to be this way."