Police: Man ambushed, carjacked at gunpoint outside Upper Roxborough gas station

Police are looking for two suspects after they say a man was the victim of a robbery Thursday morning.

The man was walking to his car at a gas station on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue when he was approached by two men. One suspect waited outside for at least 10 minutes while the victim played video slot machines inside, according to police.

Surveillance footage showed two men pointing their guns at the victim as he walked out, dragging him behind a car.

Police say the two men robbed him, stealing his wallet and the keys to his car.

Both suspects then reportedly fled in the victim's silver 2016 Nissan Rogue on Old Line Road.