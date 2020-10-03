1 dead, 2 critical after car crash in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a woman has died and two men are in critical condition following a violent car crash early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.

The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Oxford Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say a Dodge Challenger was turning left onto Oxford Street when a speeding Chevy Malibu slammed into its passenger side door.

The collision sent both cars onto the sidewalk, but police say no pedestrians were injured.

The passenger of the Dodge was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital just before 3 a.m. The driver of the Dodge, a 24-year-old man, and the driver of the Chevy, a 37-year-old man, are in critical condition.

No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate the crash.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!