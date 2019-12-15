1 Dead, 2 injured after shooting in Kensington

article

One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Kensington late Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to a shooting at H Street and Thayer Street Sunday, just after 3:30 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found three men shot.

A 21-year-old man was found suffering with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

A second man, 22-years-old, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Temple and placed in stable condition.

A third man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to St Christopher’s Hospital for Children. There were no further details regarding that man’s condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

