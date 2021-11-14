1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle accident in Southwest Philadelphia

One person is dead and two are injured after a multi-vehicle car accident in Southwest Philadelphia.

The accident happened late Saturday night at the intersection of Island Avenue and Elmwood Avenue in Eastwick.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital where one is listed in critical condition with internal injuries and a fractured femur. The other person sustained a major leg laceration and a fractured right shoulder.

We are still waiting for a cause of the accident.

