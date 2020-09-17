1 dead, 2 wounded in Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say one person has died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Hunting Park.
It happened on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the back and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A second victim was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A 36-year-old man was once in the back and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
