1 dead, 2 wounded in Hunting Park shooting

Philadelphia police say one person has died and two others were wounded in a shooting in Hunting Park.

It happened on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot once in the back and chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A second victim was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was once in the back and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

