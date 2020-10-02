1 dead, 3 injured in overnight shootings across Philadelphia

article

A man is dead and three people are injured following a night of gun violence in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Just after 1 a.m. police responded to the 6600 block of Chew Avenue in East Mount Airy for reports of gunfire. Officers say a 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the back and chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died. Police did not announce any arrests at this point.

Authorities are also investigating a shooting in West Oak Lane that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition. Police say the victim was shot five times in the neck, abdomen and legs on the 6400 block of North Smedely Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police do not know what sparked the shooting.

Police responded to reports of another shooting on the 3900 block of North Delhi Street just after midnight. Investigators say a 39-year-old man sustained six gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers arrested a woman in connection to a shooting at a home in Logan early Friday morning. Police say a 28-year-old woman was struck by gunfire three times in her legs and hospitalized in stable condition. No word on what caused the shooting, but authorities were able to recover two firearms.

