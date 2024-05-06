Two 11-year-olds, teen, hit by car in Wilmington: police
WILMINGTON, D.E. - Two 11-year-olds and one teenager were injured after police say an accident occurred on a busy intersection in Wilmington Monday.
At around 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report on the 2400 block of Faulkland Road for pedestrians struck by a vehicle that also crashed into a residential building.
They say two 11-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were struck by a vehicle.
All three were transported to a local hospital.
One of the 11-year-old boys is listed in critical condition, meanwhile the other 11-year-old has minor injuries and is possibly stable.
The condition of the 17-year-old boy is unknown at this time.
Investigators say the driver, in a Hyundai Santa Fe, blew through a busy intersection before hitting the minors.
The road remains closed, according to officials.
This is an ongoing investigation.