19-year-old killed in shooting outside North Philadelphia house party

The Brief A 19-year-old man was killed during an overnight shootout in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the same block as an unruly house party. Investigators believe a group in a UHaul van and a group on the street were involved in a gunfight during which 25-30 shots were fired.



A 19-year-old man is dead after police say two groups exchanged gunfire outside an out-of-control house party late Sunday night in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 of North 16th Street around 11 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

Responding officers encountered an out-of-control house party that had spilled onto the street. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that officers worked to get the "very combative" crowd under control before resuming the shooting investigation.

Investigators collected over two dozen fired shell casings on the street and sidewalk along the block. Several parked cars were also struck by gunfire.

Officers later learned that a UHaul van with five teenagers had arrived at Temple Hospital with a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting erupted between the group in the UHaul van and another group on the street outside the house party. Police did not directly link the shooting to the house party, noting the investigation is still in its early stages.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.