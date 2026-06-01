Woman accused of fatally stabbing mother outside Philadelphia home arrested

The Brief A woman in her 50s was stabbed to death overnight by her daughter, according to police. The deadly stabbing happened on the 4600 block of Westminster Avenue around 11 p.m. Police are still searching for the suspect.



Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her mother to death outside her home overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Westminster Avenue around 11 p.m for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a woman in her 50s on the street who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was brought to Temple University Hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters they believe the woman was stabbed to death by her daughter, who fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators say the victim left her home to get help from a neighbor when she was stabbed to death on the sidewalk.

Authorities later announced the arrest of the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity the suspect.

Investigators have not shared a possible motive for the stabbing.