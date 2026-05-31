Man, 75, fatally pinned between vehicles in South Philadelphia; driver fled scene

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The Brief A pedestrian was killed after being pinned between two vehicles in South Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police say the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was 75 years old.



A chain reaction crash in South Philadelphia left a 75-year-old man pinned between two vehicles with fatal injuries late Saturday night.

What we know:

A Ford F-250 crashed into a Chevrolet Express van after losing control on the 1100 block of South 11th Street around 10:40 p.m. The impact pushed the van into a 75-year-old pedestrian, pinning him against a Land Rover.

Police say the driver of the Ford reportedly tried to pull the man from between the vehicles, but fled on foot when he was unsuccessful.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the name of the deceased pedestrian, or any more details about the driver.

An investigation is underway.