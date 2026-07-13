1 dead, 4 injured in overnight shooting at Philadelphia apartment complex

The Brief A man is dead and four others, including three teens, were injured in an overnight shooting. Police believe the shooting happened in two places: Inside the Hill Creek Apartment Complex and another area about a block away. No arrests have been reported.



A man is dead and four others are hurt following a mass shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Hill Creek Apartments just before midnight for reports of gunfire.

Police found two shooting victims, an 18-year-old woman and a young man, and brought them both to Einstein Medical Center.

While investigating the shooting scene, officers were called a block away where police say two other shooting victims were located.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were both taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators say an adult man was also brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities are still working to learn how the two shootings are connected. Police collected over a dozen fire shells at the first scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released by police as of Monday morning.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not said what may have sparked the shooting.