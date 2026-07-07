Food delivery driver shot, killed while making delivery in Southwest Philly: police

The Brief A 42-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Python Street in Philadelphia. Police say three masked men in dark clothing are suspected, and surveillance footage may help identify them. Investigators found the victim next to his running car, with rifle shell casings and a DoorDash bag nearby.



A 42-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday while making a delivery in the 1000 block of South Python Street, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

What we know:

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gunshots and a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the highway next to his running vehicle, Small said.

What they're saying:

"This 42-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was unresponsive. Police picked him up, rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital. The 42-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. at Presbyterian Hospital," said Small.

Police found two spent rifle shell casings just inches from the victim, suggesting the shooter or shooters fired at close range. A DoorDash delivery bag and several cell phones were also found nearby, according to Small.

"I believe the victim was targeted because where he was found laying was right next to his vehicle. The vehicle is registered to him. The engine is still running," said Small.

Police say the only description of the suspects is three males in dark clothing with masks covering their faces.

Investigators found private surveillance cameras in the area and hope the footage will help identify those responsible.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or any possible motive.

The age range of the suspects is unknown, and authorities have not confirmed whether anything was taken from the scene besides the food items. Additional evidence was found but has not been disclosed.