Homeowner charged with murder after contractor shot, killed in Roxborough

The Brief George Barr, 75, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Salis Hanrahan. Police said Hanrahan, a contractor, was shot Wednesday afternoon on Ripka Street in Roxborough. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the homicide investigation remains active.



A 75-year-old Philadelphia homeowner has been charged with murder after police said a 20-year-old contractor was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Roxborough.

What we know:

Philadelphia police said Salis Hanrahan, 20, was fatally shot Wednesday, July 8, on the 400 block of Ripka Street.

Officers responded to the block around 2:19 p.m. for a report of a "Hospital Case." When they arrived, police said Hanrahan had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics took Hanrahan to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

Charges filed

Police identified the suspect as George Barr, 75, of Philadelphia.

Barr has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

George Barr, 75, of Philadelphia (Photo: Philadelphia Police)

The backstory:

Police previously said Hanrahan was a construction worker and contractor, and that the homeowner had been taken into custody after the shooting.

At the time, police said no charges had been filed as homicide detectives continued to investigate the circumstances.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and is being handled by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).