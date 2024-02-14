1 dead, 5 displaced in West Philadelphia apartment fire: officials

article

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire inside a second story apartment in Philadelphia that left one person dead and five others displaced.

Firefighters on Wednesday morning were called to a two-story property on the 5200 block of Walnut Street and found smoke billowing from the apartment.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to place the blaze under control, according to fire officials. One person was found dead, and five others were displaced.

Officials say neighboring buildings were damaged by fire and smoke.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire to breakout.