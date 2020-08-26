1 dead, 8 injured following crash in Southampton Township, NJ

article

Police say one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Southampton Township, New Jersey.

It happened on the 500 block Main Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

According to police, eight people were taken to area hospitals. No word on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

