1 dead, 8 injured following crash in Southampton Township, NJ
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - Police say one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Southampton Township, New Jersey.
It happened on the 500 block Main Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m.
According to police, eight people were taken to area hospitals. No word on the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
