1 dead after severe fire in Trenton

Fire officials are on scene of a deadly fire in Trenton.

It broke out at 3 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Poplar Street.

Video footage from the scene shows two homes on fire.

At least one person has died and there is a possibility of other injuries but officials have yet to confirm.

Stay with FOX29.com as this is a developing story.

