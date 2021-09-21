1 dead from West Nile Virus in Camden County

article

The West Nile Virus has claimed the life of one person in Camden County.

Officials say a man in his 60s who became ill in mid-July has lost his battle with the virus.

New Jersey is in the height of West Nile Virus season with the state reporting a total of 14 cases – 3 confirmed and 11 probable. They are investigating an additional six cases of West Nile Virus reports.

The cases span several New Jersey counties including Bergen (2), Burlington (3), Camden (2), Essex, Gloucester, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, Ocean, and Monmouth.

The months of August and September are when most WNV cases are reported in the state.

"It is important to remind residents to continue to take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites," NJDOH Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "Using an insect repellant and avoiding being outdoors when mosquitos are active are just some of the steps residents can take to stay safe from mosquito-borne illnesses."

West Nile Virus is a disease which people can acquire through the bite of a mosquito that has fed on an infected bird.

