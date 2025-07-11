Camden sees historic drop in violent crime due to community outreach

The Brief Law enforcement leaders in South Jersey are reporting progress in their efforts to save our streets. The city of Camden announced violent crime is decreasing at an historic rate with total crime at its lowest level in decades. Law enforcement says its work connecting with young people in the community is making a huge difference.



Violent crime in Camden has reached its lowest point in 50 years, and county officials credit community outreach programs, such as open gym nights, for this significant improvement.

What we know:

The city of Camden has been actively engaging in crime prevention efforts through partnerships that organize weekly events, including bingo nights, field trips, and open gym sessions. These events offer activities like basketball, pizza, snacks, and even free haircuts, providing a safe and productive environment for community members.

What they're saying:

Janel Simpson expressed the success of these initiatives, saying "It's all of our hard work paying off. All of our partnerships, the community, the events that we are doing with our outreach unit. All these things are paying off and it's showing with the decrease in crime."

Deputy Chief Chris Sarlo highlighted the importance of the programs, "If we didn't have the things that we have, there would be kids of all ages and adults out in the streets, crowded corners, and hanging out in places where we probably don't want them to mix into, which then is gonna cause conflicts. In addition to doing something productive, it gives them resources for a possibility for careers, help with home problems, and anything like that."

Captain Vivian Coley shared her personal commitment, explaining, "I'm passionate about this event because of the trauma and things I have witnessed in the past. I know that this is keeping our kids safe. I do go out of my own pocket. My chief, captains, community, we would get together and make sure that this occurs."

The other side:

Members of the police force attend these events voluntarily, even when off-duty, to foster community relationships.

Sarlo noted the shift in community policing, "Community policing used to be stopping to say hello and just saying, ‘That's Chris the friendly cop.’ Now we are involved with helping people remove snow, elderly people cutting lawns, different activities. It is not just that they are here to protect the community; it's that now we are a part of the community. It's totally different than when I started. It's incredible to see."

What's next:

The weekly open gyms, hosted at different centers every Friday, attract over 150 kids.

Captain Coley, who attends every session, emphasized the importance of consistency, "We were here the day after Christmas. We just make sure we show up for the kids. I am a mom. I raised my kids in this city, so you know it's something productive for them to do, and we wanna keep them busy."

The program continues to grow, with increasing participation from the community.