1 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on vehicle in New Castle County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 1, 2025 7:12am EDT
Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - An early morning storm caused a deadly scene in New Castle County on Tuesday.

What we know:

A tree crashed onto a vehicle at Hedgerow Place and Lancaster Pike just outside Wilmington around 1 a.m.

One person was killed, while another was injured.

A storm was passing through the area at the time of the deadly incident.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with the condition of the injured victim.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Delaware State Police,

