1 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on vehicle in New Castle County
WILMINGTON, Del. - An early morning storm caused a deadly scene in New Castle County on Tuesday.
What we know:
A tree crashed onto a vehicle at Hedgerow Place and Lancaster Pike just outside Wilmington around 1 a.m.
One person was killed, while another was injured.
A storm was passing through the area at the time of the deadly incident.
What we don't know:
The identity and age of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with the condition of the injured victim.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Delaware State Police,