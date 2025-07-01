1 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on vehicle in New Castle County

The Brief A tree crashed onto a vehicle near Wilmington early Tuesday morning. One person was killed, and another person was injured. A storm was passing through the area at the time.



An early morning storm caused a deadly scene in New Castle County on Tuesday.

What we know:

A tree crashed onto a vehicle at Hedgerow Place and Lancaster Pike just outside Wilmington around 1 a.m.

One person was killed, while another was injured.

A storm was passing through the area at the time of the deadly incident.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with the condition of the injured victim.