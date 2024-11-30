1 killed, 1 injured in North Philadelphia rowhome fire

Tragedy in North Philadelphia after a man dies in a house fire.

The fire broke out in a rowhome on the 2400 block of North 17th Street early Saturday morning, around 4:30, officials said.

Firefighters found fire on the second floor of the property, while up on the third floor, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Derek Bowmer stated conditions were "real hot."

During an interior search of the residence, crews found the body of a man on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had no details regarding the man’s identity.

Another resident of the home was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters placed the fire under control within about 20 minutes of their arrival.

Deputy Commissioner Bowmer said fire marshals were at the home, searching for the cause of the fire. He went on to say crews did not hear any working smoke detectors and for anyone needing a smoke detector to please call 311 and firefighters will come out and install them for residents.