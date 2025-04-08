Arrests made in sex trafficking of 13-year-old girl in Bucks County: officials

The Brief Bucks County officials will announce arrests in a child sex-trafficking investigation. Three men have been arrested for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl, officials said. Further details will be released Tuesday morning.



Officials say an investigation into the sex trafficking of a teen girl in Bucks County has ended with multiple arrests.

What we know:

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn will announce the arrest of three men in connection with the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old Tuesday morning.

The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details prior to the press conference.

