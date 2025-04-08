Arrests made in sex trafficking of 13-year-old girl in Bucks County: officials
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Officials say an investigation into the sex trafficking of a teen girl in Bucks County has ended with multiple arrests.
What we know:
Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn will announce the arrest of three men in connection with the sex trafficking of a 13-year-old Tuesday morning.
The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release any further details prior to the press conference.
Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.