Linvilla Orchards takes drastic measures to protect peach trees from freezing temperatures

The Brief Linvilla Orchards takes drastic measures to protect their peach trees from freezing temperatures. The farm in Media used controlled fires overnight into Wednesday morning to warm thousands of trees. Farmer Norm Schultz said after 27 seasons, this one is in his top three for worrisome, but he says it looks like their efforts paid off and he remains optimistic for a big crop this season.



Thousands of peach trees at Linvilla Orchards were under threat due to freezing temperatures.

However, after drastic measures were taken by the farm it appears the blooms on the trees remain in good shape to become peaches by this summer.

What we know:

Farmer Norm Schultz and a crew of about seven workers lit controlled fires around the orchard trees after temperatures dipped below freezing Tuesday night and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Schultz said the fires create a cloud of smoke above the trees.

"The ground is always 55 degrees underneath not too deep, so the ground is always admitting heat. On the coldest nights you’ll notice there’s no clouds in the sky so we’re just trying to make an artificial cloud to hold the heat in," said Schultz.

Linvilla Orchards has about 4,500 peach trees and 500 plum, apricot and pear trees.

The beautiful blooms came earlier than expected after temperatures recently peaked in the 80s at the end of March. The problem with early blooms is the window for freezing temperatures still exist through at least May 1, according to Schultz.

"Five years ago, we had an event like this, and the next day we couldn’t find any flowers. We said the fruit will show up, and there were literally two or three peaches per tree and so basically didn’t have a crop," said Schultz. "This is my 27th season here at Linvilla. This is probably top three worrisome."

The flowers can stay resilient in temperatures as low as about 25 degrees. Schultz explains temperatures in the field are usually ten degrees colder, so any temperature below 35 degrees can pose a risk.

On Wednesday afternoon, Schultz showed us the small fruit inside the flower that will eventually become a peach. He said most of the fruit still looks green so he is optimistic about this year’s crop. He also said the forecast looks "perfect" through April 22, though he’ll continue to keep a close eye until May 1.

"I love the spring because everything is hopeful," said Schultz. "I’ll be happy when I see the forecast from the 22nd of April to the first of May."

What's next:

For now, it looks like Linvilla Orchards won’t need to light up fires again, at least for the time being.