NJ woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill Philly officer and his daughter
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. - A $12,000 murder-for-hire plot was foiled by police in South Jersey, who arrested the suspected mastermind - a 26-year-old woman from Runnemede.
What we know:
Jaclyn Diiorio is accused of orchestrating a plan to kill her ex-boyfriend, a 53-year-old Philadelphia police officer, and his 19-year-old daughter.
Officials say Diiorio offered to pay a confidential informant $12,000 to carry out both murders.
She was taken into custody last week after meeting with the informant to exchange $500 in cash, and was found in possession of a bottle of suspected ALPRAZolam pills.
What's next:
Diiorio is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
She has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing on April 9.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.