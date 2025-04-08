NJ woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill Philly officer and his daughter

The Brief A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. The plot involved killing a Philadelphia police officer and his teenage daughter. Officials say she offered to pay $12,000.



A $12,000 murder-for-hire plot was foiled by police in South Jersey, who arrested the suspected mastermind - a 26-year-old woman from Runnemede.

What we know:

Jaclyn Diiorio is accused of orchestrating a plan to kill her ex-boyfriend, a 53-year-old Philadelphia police officer, and his 19-year-old daughter.

Officials say Diiorio offered to pay a confidential informant $12,000 to carry out both murders.

She was taken into custody last week after meeting with the informant to exchange $500 in cash, and was found in possession of a bottle of suspected ALPRAZolam pills.

What's next:

Diiorio is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

She has been remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing on April 9.