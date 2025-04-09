Crozer Health will remain open at least one more day as negotiations continue

The Brief Crozer and Taylor hospitals in Delaware County will stay open, at least for another day, as negotiations for a permanent solution continue. The struggling healthcare system needs $9 million to keep its medical centers open.



Without an immediate infusion of $9 million, Crozer’s bankrupt owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, says it will turn away ambulances Thursday morning and start the two-week process to shutter Crozer.

The parties trying to keep Crozer afloat met Wednesday at the direction of a bankruptcy judge, as the clock is ticking.

What they're saying:

Two weeks ago, Kim Elia’s sister-in-law had an emergency.

"Had this hospital not been here, do you think she would have made it—her life threatened?" asked FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

"I don’t believe she would have lived to get to a hospital," replied Kim Elia from Swarthmore.

Instead, she’s alive in Crozer’s ICU. With Delaware County’s Crozer and nearby Taylor Hospitals facing yet another near-death experience, nurses’ union chief Peggy Malone, flashing fingers crossed, says nerves are on edge inside.

"I just walked across the street and a woman hollered from her house, 'Are you closing?' It breaks my heart. Where are these people going to go, which has always been our cry," said Perry Malone, President of the Crozer-Chester Nurses Association.

Outside the hospital, neighbors shouted at reporters asking about the hospital’s future while security tried to move reporters away.

"We’re rolling. We’re on a public street, we’re rolling, and we’re not going to stop—we’re rolling," said Cole.

"I’m not authorizing anyone to videotape. You have to leave," said security.

"We’re rolling. We don’t have to leave; it’s a public place," Cole responded.

"Our gunshots, our stabbings, nobody’s going to get care. They’re going to die, and that’s what we know—this truly is a crisis," Malone stated.

"I consider them angels. They suit up and show up every day, not knowing if they’re going to get paid or fired in the next 24 hours," Elia said.

What's next:

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, "efforts to secure the $9 million remain ongoing."

Officials do not plan on releasing a closure notice Wednesday.

Negotiations and talks will continue Thursday.