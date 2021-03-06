1 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings in Philadelphia, police say

article

One man has been killed and several other people have been hurt in overnight shooting incidents in Philadelphia.

At 12:04 a.m. on the 2400 block of Nicholas Street, police found a 53-year-old Black male who was shot ten times throughout the body. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. A scene was held but no arrests were made nor was any weapon recovered. A toy gun was found on the victim.

At 11:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of Wanamaker Sttreet, a 22-year-old Black male was shot once in the right thigh. He was taken by police to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. A scene was located at 58th and Master Streets, but no arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.

On the 1100 block of Wagner Avenue on the highway, a 17-year-old was shot three times. The incident, which happened at 11:29 p.m., left the teen with gunshot wounds to the right hand, left thigh, and left buttock. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition. The vehicle left the hospital before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Just before 8 p.m. on S. Salford Street, a 46-year-old Black male was shot once in the right hand. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. A Black female suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head and was taken to Lakenau by police. She was listed in stable condition as well. A scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

