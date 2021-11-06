1 killed in broad daylight double shooting in Kensington, police say

article

A mid-afternoon double shooting in Kensington claimed the life of one man and left another in critical condition, according to police.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Cornwall Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 20-year-old man was found shot once in the chest and died at the scene, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officers drove an 18-year-old who had been hit by gunfire in the back and side to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly double shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter