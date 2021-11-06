Police: Man shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man has died after he was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the 6000 block of Regent Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the lower back and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m.

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

