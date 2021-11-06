21-year-old man shot 7 times in Kensington, police say

article

A man is making a recovery after he was shot numerous times in Kensington early Saturday.

The incident happened on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot seven times – five times in the back, once in the right thigh, and once in the right buttock.

He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.

