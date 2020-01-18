1 man and 2 teens are critical after they are shot in Belmont
BELMONT - Three people have been critically shot in Philadelphia’s Belmont section and, at least one of the three is 17-years-old.
Authorities say police were called to the 800 block of North 41st Saturday, just before 8 p.m., on a reported shooting.
The three victims were found at the location, all suffering with gunshot wounds.
Police investigate triple shooting at North 41st Street.
The 17-year-old teen was shot twice. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A second victim, a 24-year-old man, was also shot twice and rushed to Penn Presbyterian.
The third victim, a 19-year-old, was shot once and taken to Penn Presbyterian.
All three are in critical condition.
According to authorities, a second scene was reported at 41st Street and Westminster Avenue.
Officials say no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
