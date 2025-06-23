2 charged after shootout damages home, vehicle in Burlington: officials

article

Two men have been arrested following a shootout that occurred in East Burlington in early June.

What we know:

Shaun Causey, 38, and Jamaar White, 32, both of Burlington City, were charged with Aggravated Assault (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree) and Certain Persons not Permitted to Have Weapons (Second Degree).

White was taken into custody in Burlington City last Monday and Causey was arrested two days later in Greenville, North Carolina.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamaar White, 32, of Burlington City

White has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Causey is awaiting extradition.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of June 9, Burlington police officers were called to the 600 block of Bordentown Road for a report of shots fired.

Upon investigating, officials say Causey and White fired multiple rounds at one another while running along Bordentown and Columbus roads. Neither was directly hit; However, the 32-year-old was grazed on his arm.

Further investigation revealed that a two-year-old child was playing outside when the gunfire began.

Officials say one round went through the wall of a house and into the residence. Another penetrated a parked vehicle.

"Neighborhoods throughout Burlington County are populated by law-abiding, hard-working citizens who are simply trying to enjoy life and raise their children in a safe environment," Prosecutor Bradshaw said. "Those who treat public streets as shooting galleries to settle personal vendettas, as these two defendants chose to do, will be swiftly caught and fully punished for their reckless behavior."