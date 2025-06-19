Philadelphia fireworks 2025: Where to watch fireworks for July 4th
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, nothing compares to some dazzling fireworks - and there's no shortage of awe-inspiring displays to enjoy.
From Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, to the beaches at the Jersey Shore, here's where you can catch some fireworks starting this week:
Philadelphia
- Kidchella Music Festival: June 20
- Penn's Landing: June 28
- The Dell Music Center: June 29
- Citizens Bank Park: June 30, July 1
- July 4 Freedom Festival: July 4
- Wawa Welcome to America: July 4
Bucks County
- Styer Orchard: July 4
- Southampton Days Fair at Tamanend Park: July 4
- Sesame Place Fireworks Display: July 4
- Quakertown Community Day at Memorial Park: July 4
- Shady Brook Farm: July 5
Chester County
- Community Day at East Goshen Township Park: June 28
- Downingtown Good Neighbor Day at Kerr Park: July 4
- Exton Community Day at Exton Park: July 12
Lehigh County
- Coca-Cola Park: July 3
- SteelStacks July 4
- Sayre Mansion: July 4
- Dorney Park: July 4, 5, 6
New Jersey
- Battleship New Jersey: June 28
- Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival at Proprietor's Park in Gloucester City: June 28
- Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront: July 4
- Atlantic City: July 4
- Wildwoods: July 4
- Ocean City: July 4
Delaware
- Blue Rocks Stadium: June 27
- University of Delaware: July 4
- Swift Park: July 4
- Legislative Mall: July 4
- Dewey Beach: July 4
- Rehoboth Beach: July 4
- Lewes Beach: July 4
- Bethany Beach: July 4