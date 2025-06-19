Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia fireworks 2025: Where to watch fireworks for July 4th

By Jennae Overton
Published  June 19, 2025 11:13am EDT
Fourth of July fireworks in Philly

See the Philly sky light up with fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

    • Different places across the tri-state area will be hosting communities for celebratory firework displays! 
    • Some events are slated for late June. while others are scheduled closer to the July 4 holiday!

PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, nothing compares to some dazzling fireworks - and there's no shortage of awe-inspiring displays to enjoy.

From Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, to the beaches at the Jersey Shore, here's where you can catch some fireworks starting this week:

Philadelphia

  • Kidchella Music Festival: June 20
  • Penn's Landing: June 28
  • The Dell Music Center: June 29
  • Citizens Bank Park: June 30, July 1
  • July 4 Freedom Festival: July 4
  • Wawa Welcome to America: July 4

Bucks County

  • Styer Orchard: July 4
  • Southampton Days Fair at Tamanend Park: July 4
  • Sesame Place Fireworks Display: July 4
  • Quakertown Community Day at Memorial Park: July 4
  • Shady Brook Farm: July 5

Chester County

  • Community Day at East Goshen Township Park: June 28
  • Downingtown Good Neighbor Day at Kerr Park: July 4
  • Exton Community Day at Exton Park: July 12

Lehigh County

  • Coca-Cola Park: July 3
  • SteelStacks July 4
  • Sayre Mansion: July 4
  • Dorney Park: July 4, 5, 6

New Jersey

  • Battleship New Jersey: June 28
  • Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival at Proprietor's Park in Gloucester City: June 28
  • Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront: July 4
  • Atlantic City: July 4
  • Wildwoods: July 4
  • Ocean City: July 4

Delaware 

  • Blue Rocks Stadium: June 27
  • University of Delaware: July 4
  • Swift Park: July 4
  • Legislative Mall: July 4
  • Dewey Beach: July 4
  • Rehoboth Beach: July 4
  • Lewes Beach: July 4
  • Bethany Beach: July 4
