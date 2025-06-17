Viral Jason Kelce tattoo is all thanks to Giants fan losing bet to Eagles fan husband

The Brief A unique tattoo of Eagles legend Jason Kelce is making the rounds on social media. The tattoo was the result of a bet between a Giants fan and her husband, an Eagles fan. Jason Kelce himself has even commented on the tattoo.



There's nothing wrong with a little healthy competition, especially when it ends with an Eagles win in a divided household!

What we know:

A "pinup" tattoo of Eagles legend Jason Kelce has been making the rounds on social media.

Placed on a woman's forearm, the tattoo features a hairy and naked Kelce kneeling in a provocative position with a strategically placed Eagles logo.

The backstory:

It all started with a bet between a married couple, one being an Eagles fan, and the other a Giants fan!

Lauren, the Giants fan, and Daniel, the Eagles fan, stopped by Good Day Philadelphia on Tuesday with their tattoo artist, Joe Moreira, to reveal the story behind the infamous tattoo.

The bets began when the couple met in 2014, starting with wearing the other team's gear, and escalating from there.

The latest stakes? If the Eagles won, Lauren would get a Jason Kelce tattoo; and if the Giants won, Daniel would get an Eli Manning tattoo.

Luckily, the Eagles flew to victory!

What they're saying:

The tattoo has even caught the attention of its muse - Jason Kelce!

The Eagles icon reposted a video of the tattoo saying, "I'm not sure if I should be offended or flattered."

A short time later Kelce came to a decision.

"I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good-sized head," he commented.