1 dead, 1 firefighter hurt following arson incident in South Philadelphia

An early morning fire in South Philadelphia turned fatal on Saturday.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Tree Street at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the Philadelphia Fire Department found a heavy fire coming from both floors of a two-story rowhouse.

Inside the home, firefighters found one deceased male. One firefighter was injured while responding. A neighbor received EMS care and transport after being injured while evacuating from her home.

The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m. and officials from the Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Fire Marshall has since ruled the fire an arson.

