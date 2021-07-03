1 dead, 1 firefighter hurt following arson incident in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning fire in South Philadelphia turned fatal on Saturday.
The fire broke out on the 200 block of Tree Street at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, the Philadelphia Fire Department found a heavy fire coming from both floors of a two-story rowhouse.
Inside the home, firefighters found one deceased male. One firefighter was injured while responding. A neighbor received EMS care and transport after being injured while evacuating from her home.
The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m. and officials from the Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
The Fire Marshall has since ruled the fire an arson.
