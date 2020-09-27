1-month-old reported missing from West Philadelphia found safe, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have safely located a missing one-month-old boy who was reported missing late last week.
The baby was reported missing Thursday and police announced the child had been found safe just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to police, the baby was last seen by his father, who had not been cooperative with police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
